Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.