Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

OXY opened at $65.18 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.