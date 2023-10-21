Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 283 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.40 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $86.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

