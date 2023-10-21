Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $676,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $676,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,309 shares of company stock worth $4,287,125. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 261,404 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWAN stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -172.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

