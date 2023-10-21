Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

