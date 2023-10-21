Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

