Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $45,375.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $45,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $45,100.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $563,169.60.

On Friday, July 28th, Shravan Goli sold 29,827 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $431,000.15.

On Monday, July 31st, Shravan Goli sold 13,334 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $208,277.08.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coursera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Coursera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

