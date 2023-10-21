CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 2.3 %

CFB opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

