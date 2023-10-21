Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,954 shares of company stock worth $2,495,929 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $208.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.41 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

