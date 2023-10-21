Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,869 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

