Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.83 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

