Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $100.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 71,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

