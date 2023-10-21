CSI Compressco LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -8.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.88. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCLP

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.