CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

