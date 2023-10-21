CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,933,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,025,000 after acquiring an additional 961,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

