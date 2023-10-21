CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.