Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

