Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,563,000. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 923.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

