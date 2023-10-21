Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $145,000 Investment in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 86.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MFIN opened at $6.53 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

