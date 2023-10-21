Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $145,000 Investment in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 86.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
MFIN opened at $6.53 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
