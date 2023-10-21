Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

OHI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.