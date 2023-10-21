Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

