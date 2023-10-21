CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

