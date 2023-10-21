Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 33,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 42.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a P/E ratio of -43.60.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

