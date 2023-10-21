Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

