DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
NCR Voyix Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
About NCR Voyix
