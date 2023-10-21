Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $48.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.