DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.59.

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

DXCM stock opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

