Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $169.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.32.

FANG stock opened at $166.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

