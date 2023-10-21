Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $115.78 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

