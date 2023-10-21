Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

DSGR opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.89. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.45 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 93.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 130.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

