DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
DLH Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.33.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
