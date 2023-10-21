DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

