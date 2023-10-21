Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,511 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

