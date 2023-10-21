Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DGICA stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,786,479.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Donegal Group news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $7,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $78,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,786,479.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 110,819 shares of company stock worth $1,634,443 and sold 10,455 shares worth $155,368. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

