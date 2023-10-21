Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.03 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.