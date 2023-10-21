Duncan Gordon Sells 10,481,560 Shares of Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE) Stock

Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Gordon sold 10,481,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$157,223.40 ($99,508.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Whitebark Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Warro Gas Project located in north of Perth, Western Australia; and the Wizard Lake Oil Field located in Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Transerv Energy Limited and changed its name to Whitebark Energy Limited in July 2017.

