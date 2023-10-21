Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $149.28 and last traded at $152.82. 849,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 572,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,797 shares of company stock valued at $38,057,619. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

