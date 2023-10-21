Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDIT. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Editas Medicine by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,056,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 808,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

