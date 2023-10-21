Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

