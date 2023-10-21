Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,560,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.