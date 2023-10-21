EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.54.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

