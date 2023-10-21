Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.