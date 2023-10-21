Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.22.

EL stock opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

