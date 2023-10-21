Ethereum Classic Price Hits $15.52 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $71.72 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $15.52 or 0.00052074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,799.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00216054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.89 or 0.00811740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00527409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00186797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,617,705 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

