Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $83.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.