Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Raised to $461.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $452.00 to $461.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $429.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $449.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Everest Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.00.

Get Everest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $396.17 on Tuesday. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $270.34 and a 1 year high of $410.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 51.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.