Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,357 shares of company stock worth $98,361. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

