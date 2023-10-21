EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells $19,215.00 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $19,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $283,587.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicole Swies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $18,585.00.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZCORP stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $255.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in EZCORP by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

