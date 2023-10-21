Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,864 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after buying an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

