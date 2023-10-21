Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.4 %

WBA stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.