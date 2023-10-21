Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

